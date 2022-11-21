It sure feels like this season has gotten off to a slow start.

Not on the court, though, as Jerome Tang’s Wildcats have brought a new energy to Manhattan, Kansas State, and Bramlage Colisuem. But headed into the third full week of the season, K-State has played in just three counted games, while many of our conference brethren have already played four or five.*

*Really, it’s six teams that have played four or more, and four that have played three, just like the Cats, but it feels like a lot more...

But now we’re about to get three games in three days with the Cats participating in the Cayman Islands Classic, where they open action tonight against Rhode Island. The Rams are 1-2 to open the season under first year coach Archie Miller — yes the same Archie Miller who was a hot name after his run at Dayton before taking over at Indiana, where he never finished above .500 in the Big 10 and never made the NCAA Tournament.

This isn’t exactly a loaded field, with K-State and LSU the lone teams currently above 99 in KenPom. That should be the expected championship game, and right now the tournament is running chalk with KenPom.

So the Cats should win today and advance, which would be welcome after early season tournament disappointments the last few years.

This evening’s matchup between the Cats and Rams, scheduled for a 6:30pm CT tip at John Gray Gym in Grand Cayman, C.I., will be streamed via FloHoops with Jess Settles (play-by-play) and Scott Warmann (analyst) on the call. If you don’t want to pay the $30 for the month, you’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com, plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 381 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

