Dalton Schoen was not one of the best wide receivers in Kansas State history. That’s not a knock on him; after all, Bill Snyder Family Stadium has been the home of three Locketts, a Green Bay Packers hall of famer, and a bunch of other really good pass catchers.

But Schoen was solid, and one of the backbones of the Wildcat offense from 2016-2019. He ended his Wildcat career in 15th place in receiving yards and 7th in yards per catch.

Now, the current Winnepeg Blue Bomber is the 2022 Canadian Football League Most Outstanding Rookie, awarded last night at the league’s annual awards party at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The honor, as the CFL itself said on its own website, “surprised exactly no one”. Schoen was not just the league’s best rookie receiver; he was arguably the league’s best receiver period. He led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,411 — only 128 fewer yards than he amassed in his entire K-State career — and in touchdown catches with 16.

Back in July, Schoen announced himself in a big way with this 81-yard touchdown reception against Edmonton.

Schoen was part of a dominant Winnepeg squad which went 15-3 and will be playing the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup for the third consecutive year after defeating the BC Lions 28-20 in last week’s West Final. Schoen scored the opening touchdown of that game, as well. His benefactor, quarterback and Cincinnati alum Zach Collaros, was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row, and Mike O’Shea was coach of the year for the second consecutive season also. For the fourth time in his career, Stanley Bryant was named Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

We can’t embed Schoen’s acceptance speech, but you can view it at the CFL’s website.

This is a fantastic professional debut for the former Wildcat after a couple of years kicking around on NFL practice squads, and hopefully the launch of a long and successful professional career.

The 109th Grey Cup will take place at 5:00pm CT on Sunday at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, and will air on ESPN2.