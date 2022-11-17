Kansas State Football: Marvin Martin Could Use Our Help.

Marvin Martin, a member of Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class, and contributor on the 2021 team, suffered a catastrophic neck injury on October 25, while practicing with the University of South Alabama. According to reports, the defensive back out of Vicksburg, Mississippi collided with a teammate, and immediately lost all feeling and movement. He was rushed to the hospital, and diagnosed with a cervical spine injury, causing paralysis from the shoulders down.

Sometimes I forget that football is an inherently dangerous sport. It’s easy to get lost in the wins and losses, x’s and o’s and rivalries that make college football great, and forget about the young men putting their bodies on the line daily. Marvin has probably been in 100,000 collisions at practice and during games during his career, but he didn’t get up from this one. It’s a risk every player takes when they step on the field, but also a rare occurrence.

Despite this tragic incident, Marvin has a few things working for him. He’s a big, young, strong, athlete in better physical condition than 99.9% of the population. While none of that helps with the injury to his spinal cord, it will help in his rehab. Also, he didn’t become an elite athlete by chance. The dedication and mental toughness required to play college football is sometimes overlooked. We only see the product on the field. We don’t see the countless hours grinding away in the weight room and on the practice field. Football players of Marvin’s caliber are forged with blood, sweat, and tears. That mindset will serve him well as he battles to regain control over his body. There are no guarantees with an injury like this, but I wouldn’t bet against this young man.

Marvin’s mother Dorthy has a GoFund me account set up for him.

You can find the link here.

If you’re in a position to donate, please do so, this will be a long, expensive road to recovery, and he’ll need all the support he can get. If you’re not in a position to donate, share this article (or just the GoFund me) on your social media and with anyone else you think may be in a position to help out. Either way, I’m positive Marvin and his family would appreciate all thoughts, prayers, and good vibes you can send his direction.

Marvin, if you happen to come across this, you’ve got more people pulling for your recovery than you know. We hate that this happened to you, but know you’re going to kick ass in rehab and physical therapy. We hope to see you back in Manhattan one day soon. Here’s to better days to come.