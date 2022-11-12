Kansas State at Baylor: Open Game Thread

Well that was just plain no fun.

A week after one of the most dominating performances across all of college football this season and in college football history, Kansas State came out and laid an egg in the first half against Texas and couldn’t quite complete the comeback in the second. The Wildcats fell out of sole possession of second place and now sit in a three-way tie with the Longhorns as well as today’s opponent, the Baylor Bears.

The Bears have had a bit of a weird season. Headed into mid-October they were sitting at 3-3 and were coming off consecutive losses to Oklahoma State at home and West Virginia in Morgantown. They have since won three straight, though it hasn’t exactly been a murderers row.

They handed KU their third loss of the season, beat a slipping Texas Tech team in Lubbock, and then managed to hold off OU enough to escape Norman with a 38-35 victory this past weekend. They are headed into an opposite stretch, with K-State and TCU at home, followed by the season finale in Austin.

So today’s game positions the winner with a very strong shot at the Big 12 championship game, especially considering TCU and Texas are playing at the same time with equally important implications. K-State is still very much alive in the race, but they have to take care of business tonight in front of what should be a raucous crowd in Waco.

We’re under the lights for the second-straight week, with a 6:00pm CT kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco, TX being aired on FS1 with Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you have the correct cable package.

If you don’t have FS1, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 134 or 199 (one of them is Learfield’s national radio broadcast with Sloane Martin (play-by-play) and Mike Golic Jr. (analyst)), and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

