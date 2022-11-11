Kansas State heads west to face Cal

Optimism is high after Kansas State opened the season with a thorough beating of UTRGV on Monday. Sure, the Vaqueros are not all that good, but it feels like it’s been forever since the Wildcats came out and just trounced a team. Plus it was just plain fun. Good times.

The TangCats will look to keep the good vibes rolling as they head out on the road early in the season. It’s rare that the Wildcats venture away from Manhattan this early in the season, but at least they are facing off against a team that people recognize, even if they aren’t all that great either.

The Cal Bears opened the season with a 65-75 loss to UC Davis in Haas Pavilion, and finished last season at 12-20 overall and 5-15 in Pac 12 play. Kansas-native and onetime K-State assistant Mark Fox enters his fourth year leading the Bears after a decent run at Georgia, but one that ultimately saw him dismissed at the end of the 2017-18 season after failing to make a postseason tournament in his final season. He’s struggled to recreate the success he had at his first head coaching stop at Nevada, but it’s not like Cal is an especially good program, historically.

Cal’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2016 (Cuonzo Martin’s second season in Berkeley), and before that in 2013, and they have been to just 18 Dances that haven’t been vacated by the NCAA. But they do have one thing that K-State doesn’t, as they earned a national championship in 1959.

The Wildcats may not cruise away in this one, but expect K-State to come out and and put up a convincing win.

Tonight’s (central time) matchup between the Cats and Bears at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, CA will be aired (lol) on the Pac 12 Network streamed on Pac 12 Live with Scott Walker (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com, plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 988 with Brian Smoller (play-by-play) and Casey Scott (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

Also, shout out to the MittieCats who just defeated Wisconsin in Milwaukee 77-63 for program win #1,000. Congrats ladies!!