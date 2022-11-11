When did this series get out of control? Starting with the nightmare blowout Baylor delivered #1-ranked K-State in 2012 — still to this day the largest margin of victory ever posted by the Bears against the Wildcats — Baylor has won eight of ten in a series in which K-State once had a 77% winning percentage all-time.

On the other hand, that 52-24 game in 2012 remains the only time Baylor has beaten the Cats by 20 points. K-State’s beaten Baylor by four or more touchdowns six times — including their only meeting before Bill Snyder, a 45-15 Wildcat win in Waco in 1969. This weekend would be a great time to get back to that sort of thing.

The Game

The 19th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) visit the Baylor Bears (also 6-3, 4-2).

As alluded to, Baylor now leads the series 10-9 after two four game winning streaks since 2012. That lead is 6-4 in Waco, and 3-0 against Chris Klieman.

Dave Aranda is 2-0 against the Cats, with those two wins coming by a total of 11 points. Every single one of K-State’s wins over Baylor have been by at least 13 points, a margin which the Bears have exceeded exactly three times, which shows you how weird this series really is.

At stake is second place in the Big 12, and perhaps sole possession if TCU beats Texas this weekend. That’s huge for K-State, because it would put them back in full control of their own destiny and potentially even in line to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game next week against West Virginia, should Texas stumble again. Baylor would be in even better shape with a win, as all they would then need to do is beat Texas themselves to seal the deal.

Kickoff

Saturday, November 12, 6:00pm CT at McLane Stadium (45,140) in Waco, Texas.

Tickets

If you’re planning to venture to Central Texas, the game is sold out. Tickets are available on the secondary market, including a few seats near field level opposite the Baylor Line in the upper $200 range; overall the spread is $32-270, with the average price at $60.

Weather

It’ll be chilly and cloudy at McLane tomorrow, with kickoff temperatures in the mid-40s and dipping below 40 by game’s end.

Odds

Baylor opened at -3.5, but per DraftKings they are now only 2.5 point favorites with the over at 53. Our painstaking mathematical calculation based on this is a 28-25 win for the Bears. After last week’s weird glitch where Oddsshark thought K-State would only score a rouge, their projection looks normal again; it’s basically a tie, with Baylor having the narrowest of edges at 33.8-33.6. Both teams have similar records against the spread; Baylor’s 6-3 and K-State’s 5-3-1. The money line is -135 for Iowa State, +115 for the Cats.

Television

Once again, the game will air on FS1, but this time there is sadly no Jason Benetti/Brock Huard. On the other hand, there’s no Tim Brando either, which is interesting because he got into it last weekend with K-State people on Twitter over the change in quarterback against TCU and thought he was going to get to have words with Chris Kleiman about transparency. Instead, Adam Alexander and Devin Gardner will be your hosts for the evening.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 134 or 199/SXM App 953.

Internet Streaming

The broadcast feed will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatsBroadcast, with the usual caveat about possibly being only available to the media.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.