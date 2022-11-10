Bring on the PodCats with Matt Wilson

Another trip to Waco is on the horizon, so we turned to our friend Matt Wilson to find out how likely it is Chris Klieman can pick up his first-ever win against the Baylor Bears this Saturday. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be difficult against a team that’s won three in a row thanks to a dominant ground game and an opportunistic secondary, not to mention some fun, aggressive playcalling.

Fortunately, there are some weaknesses, notably on defense, where it’s possible Taylor Martinez could find some room to run just like Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel did a week ago. Matt also said sometimes Baylor’s offense can go a little off the rails, so hopefully that will happen at just the right moment against the Cats.

Of course, with the Jerome Tang Era in full swing, we spent some time talking about basketball and the atmosphere Tang has created in Manhattan. Meanwhile, Baylor apparently has a team that might be kind of good. Who knew?

Be sure to follow Matt on Twitter @mattisbear and check out the work, some of it done by him, over at Our Daily Bears. There’s also a podcast Matt records that I’m not going to link here. Sorry.

