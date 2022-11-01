Bring on the PodCats with Nick Leckey

Kansas State turned in one of its most dominant performances in recent memory on Saturday, blowing out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. That this the perfect week to bring back a guest who enjoys Wildcat success as much as anyone, former KSU All-American center Nick Leckey. Along with TB, we took a really fun look at how Chris Klieman and Collin Klein built up an offensive juggernaut led by Will Howard, a quarterback many had nearly written off after his struggles the past two seasons.

We also looked ahead to what’s up next and the possibilities for the Wildcats, including of course a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 championship game. But for that to happen they may need to get past Texas this weekend, which won’t be an easy task.

