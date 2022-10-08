The last time K-State visited Ames, it was October of 2020. For the second time in three years, the Wildcats were in position to simply need a win to tie the all-time series with the Cyclones, and they’d just come off a near-upset of #14 Oklahoma State. But the troops were gassed, with COVID and injuries shredding their depth defensively, and the Cats suffered their third-worst loss ever to Iowa State in a 45-0 blowout.

Vegas isn’t sure whether both teams will manage 45 points between them on Saturday.

The Game

The 20th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-2).

As noted, this series is the closest among K-State’s Big 8 rivals. The Cyclones now hold a 52-49-4 lead after winning the last two contests. But let’s look at the bright side: K-State is 25-7 against the Clones since 1990, and Iowa State is reeling this year. After losing a tough one to Baylor in Ames two weeks ago, they looked terrible in a 14-11 loss to Kansas in Lawrence last weekend.

Iowa State is led by Matt Campbell, who is 3-3 against the Wildcats and 2-1 against Chris Klieman.

Kickoff

Saturday, October 8, 6:30pm CT at Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) in Ames, Iowa.

Tickets

Tickets should be easy to get hold of should you decide to make the trek to Ames, as the locals seem to be a bit disinclined to hold onto theirs. There are a ton of tickets on the secondary market, ranging from $51-$411; the median’s around $115.

Weather

It is apparently October, as the overnight temperature before the game will dip below freezing in Ames. Never fear, however; at kickoff it’s expected to be around 55° without much windchill, and there is no precipitation in the forecast. By the final gun, it should still be in the upper 40s.

Odds

K-State opened as a 2-point favorite, and edged up to -2.5 midweek, but the line has settled back to a mere one-point margin in favor of the Wildcats per our friends at DraftKings. The over is 45, indicating a nice clean 23-22 win for K-State. Oddshark is more optimistic about the offensive output; they still project a one-point win, but with a final score of 34-33. The money line is +100 for Iowa State, -120 for the Cats.

Television

ESPNU, with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 200/SXM App 954.

Internet Streaming

The broadcast feed will also stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatsBroadcast.

