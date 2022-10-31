2 Wildcats honored after historic victory

The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly football awards Monday at noon, and two Kansas State Wildcats were honored following the Wildcats’ historic victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Will Howard was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Week for his performance. Howard completed 21 of 37 passes for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 3 yards.

Also honored was senior punter and kicker Ty Zentner, as Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Zentner was a perfect 2/2 on field goals and 6/6 on extra points on Saturday. In addition, he punted four times for an average of 38.3 yards and placed two punts inside the 20.

Zentner shared the Co-Special Teams POTW award with Oklahoma punter Michael Turk. Also honored by the Big 12 were Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall as Defensive Player of the Week and Baylor running back Richard Reese as Newcomer of the Week.