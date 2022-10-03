Big 12 honors Duke, Martinez

The Big 12 Conference announced their weekly football honors at noon today, and for the second time in a row two Kansas State Wildcats made the list.

Junior linebacker Khalid Duke was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week, an honor he shared with Oklahoma State senior safety Jason Taylor II. Duke was credited with 8 tackles Saturday against Texas Tech, including 3 sacks for 20 yards lost.

In addition, senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named Co-Newcomer of the Week, along with Oklahoma State freshman running back Jaden Nixon. Nixon was also named the Special Teams Player of the Week. Martinez rushed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns against Texas Tech and added 116 yards and another touchdown passing. It was Martinez’s second weekly conference honor. One week ago he was named Offensive Player of the Week.

TCU senior quarterback Max Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

In total, five weekly honors have been awarded to Wildcats through five weeks. In addition to Duke’s award and Martinez’s two awards, junior safety Kobe Savage was named Newcomer of the Week in week four, and senior returner Phillip Brooks was named Special Teams Player of the Week in week two.