Kansas State vs 9/9 Oklahoma State: Open Game Thread

After basically a whole month away, we are finally back in Manhattan for a Kansas State football game, meaning Homecoming has a double meaning this week.

After the setback in Fort Worth last weekend, the immediate reaction was that things were over and done for the Wildcats. Except that it was just K-State’s first loss of the Big 12 slate, and they’re still in contention for the Big 12 championship game.

Standing in the way is today’s opponent, the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. They are also undefeated in Big 12 play outside of a meeting with the Horned Frogs, and are currently sitting in a tie for second-place with the Wildcats. Today’s winner becomes the favorite for a rematch with TCU in Arlington in December.

The Wildcats and Cowboys both enter today’s game a little banged up. The Pokes have several guys that started the season either out today or not operating at 100%, and it’s the same story for the Wildcats. The biggest difference between the two is that the Cowboys still have Spencer Sanders at QB, their multi-year starter who has been consistently one of the better quarterbacks in the conference during his tenure in Stillwater, and that’s been no different this season. The Wildcats are very likely to be without the services of Adrian Martinez today, and if he indeed can’t go, we’ll get Will Howard for his third straight-start against the Cowboys.

Chris Klieman has yet to beat the Cowboys during his tenure in Manhattan. The Pokes are on a three-game win streak, with the last win for K-State coming during the 2018 season when the Cats surprised the Cowboys 31-12 with an explosive second half. Today would be a great day for the Wildcats to get back to their winning ways over the Cowboys in Manhattan.

We’ve got an 2:30pm CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on FOX with Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), and Allison Williams (Sidelines) on the call. Be sure and check out this week’s How To Watch post for complete details. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you have the correct cable package.

If you don’t have FOX, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. TBA, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!

