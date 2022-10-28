There are four teams against whom Kansas State had dominated in the post-Snyder era, but have since been mired in losing streaks against. Last year, one of those four was vanquished as the Wildcats trounced West Virginia. Three weeks ago, another hobgoblin was put back in their place as K-State survived Farmageddon. This weekend, we’ll hope that the revenge tour continues.

The Game

The 22th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) host the 9th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 3-1).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 42-26, and have a slight 19-17 edge in Manhattan. Since the start of the Bill Snyder era, the Wildcats have a 14-10 lead in the series, but it’s actually 10-9 Cowboys in the Big 12 era. K-State won nine in a row starting in 1990, but the Cowboys now have the longest winning streak by either team in the series since that one ended, having won the last three meetings. In other words: more than any other team, Oklahoma State has been K-State’s main rival on the field ever since football was unearthed in Manhattan.

The main antagonist in this drama: one Michael Ray Gundy, noted consumer of wacko television news and perennial source of memes. Gundy is, somehow, 9-5 against the Wildcats (contrary to the information printed by K-State’s SID which claims a 10-5 record), and he’s 3-0 against Chris Klieman. Time to fix that.

Kickoff

Saturday, October 29, 2:30pm CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Weather

It should be absolutely gorgeous in Manhattan tomorrow, with slightly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s throughout the game window. Perfect football weather.

Tickets

The game is technically sold out, although the ticket office is selling standing room only ducats for $100 each. On the secondary market, the cheapest you’re going to get are are nosebleeds, running in the $70-$140 range; the lower deck is going to cost you $130-$200, and there just aren’t very many of those left.

Odds

K-State opened as a one-point favorite, and the line hasn’t moved much at all; DraftKings now has the line at -1.5 with a 56 over, implying a 29-27 win for the Wildcats. Oddshark’s projection is slightly more optimistic, with the Cats projected to win 36-31 in their computer model. The money line is at -120 for K-State, +100 for OSU.

Television

Big FOX, with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard in the booth and Allison Williams on the sideline.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM — but for some reason, the channel hasn’t been determined yet and the game’s not showing up on the SiriusXM schedule as of this writing.

Internet Streaming

The FOX broadcast will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats also provided by kstatesports.com.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.