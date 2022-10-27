Bring on the PodCats with Pokes Report’s Zach Lancaster

Kansas State faces its second straight top ten matchup this week, so we turned to Pokes Report executive editor Zach Lancaster to learn more about why the Cowboys have been so good this season. Naturally, it starts with their offense, specifically fourth-year starter Spencer Sanders. He’s thrown for more than 2,000 yards already and has some talented receivers in Bryson Green and Brennan Presley.

The status of safety Jason Taylor Jr. could go a long ways in determining how well OSU can defend Kansas State’s powerful rushing attack, whether it features Adrian Martinez or Will Howard at quarterback. Zach explains why he expects the Cowboys will stop the ground game more effectively as the game goes on.

We also asked Zach which former Bill Snyder assistant he prefers: OSU offensive line coach Charlie Dickey or the Cowboys’ longtime linebackers coach, Joe Bob Clements. We think you’ll enjoy his answer.

Be sure to check out Zach’s work at PokesReport.com and follow him on Twitter @zlancaster91.

