Kansas State at TCU: Open Game Thread

You couldn’t have predicted we’d reach this point, either at the start of the season or even after week three, when Kansas State tripped up against Tulane.

But here we are in mid-October, and your Kansas State Wildcats are undefeated in Big 12 play, and facing off against fellow unbeaten...TCU. Yeah, the Big 12-leading and Top 10-ranked Horned Frogs. The Frogs being where they are is probably the most improbable part, at based on what we knew in the preseason.

TCU came into the season with a new head coach after ousting Garry Patterson in the offseason and replacing him with Sonny Dykes. Dykes was rolling at SMU, but usually it takes a hot minute for a new coach to get things up and running at the new school. And TCU was not good the last couple years under Patterson.

But apparently this issue was indeed at the top, because the Horned Frogs, with largely the same cast from 2021, have flipped the script and become a dominant team in the early going.

But the Wildcats are good, too. And they got over the hump of beating Iowa State, and then got a bye week this past week to get everyone healthy and rested. And that’s good, not just because TCU is on the docket this week, but because the Cats have a tough three-game stretch ahead of them that starts today.

Today’s winner decides the current top team in the Big 12, but there are a lot of games left and the Big 12 is as tough as ever. Regardless of which purple team wins tonight, the season is far from over.

We’ve got the high-stakes Purple Clash under the lights, with a 7:00pm CT kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX being aired on FS1 with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you have the correct cable package.

If you don’t have FS1, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!

