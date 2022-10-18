Bring on the PodCats with Frogs Today’s Melissa Triebwasser

Kansas State at TCU is a top 20 matchup, so this might be the most important of the many podcasts we’ve recorded with our friend from Frogs Today, Melissa Triebwasser. Needless to say, she’s somewhat amped up about how the No. 8 and undefeated Horned Frogs have played this season, thanks largely to an explosive offense led by senior quarterback Max Duggan. Melissa reviewed his remarkable journey to get where he is and also acknowledged the importance of his extremely talented teammates, especially wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller.

Clearly, Sonny Dykes’ first season is going quite well on the football field, and Melissa tells us what a breath of fresh air the veteran coach has been after a disappointing end to the mostly great Gary Patterson era in Fort Worth. We spoke about the similarities to Klieman replacing Snyder (as well as the notable differences) and why Sonny has endeared himself so much to TCU fans, even before all the winning.

Stick around for this entire very long podcast and you’ll be rewarded with a bit of basketball talk regarding a ranked TCU team and Melissa’s opinion on the Jerome Tang hire. Be sure to check out Melissa’s work at FrogsToday.com and follow her on Twitter at @TheCoachMelissa.

