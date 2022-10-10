Hayes named Big 12 Defensive POTW

Kansas State Wildcats senior safety Josh Hayes was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the sixth weekly conference honor for the Wildcats in as many weeks.

The Big 12 recognized Hayes for his standout performance as K-State held the Iowa State Cyclones entirely out of the end zone on Saturday and only allowed them into the red zone once. Hayes tallied 11 tackles, 8 of them solo and 1 for a loss, in K-State’s 10-9 victory in Ames. He also defended a pass.

Other Wildcats who have been recognized by the Big 12 this season are:

Linebacker Khalid Duke (week 5)

Quarterback Adrian Martinez (weeks 4 and 5)

Returner Philip Brooks (week 2)

Safety Kobe Savage (week 4)

Hayes was joined by TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (offense), Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown (special teams), and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (newcomer) as weekly award winners.