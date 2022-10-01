Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Open Game Thread

What a difference a week makes.

Headed into last weekend’s game in Norman, we were justifiably concerned about our Kansas State Wildcats. The Cats had just lost to Tulane, and were headed off to face a really good OU team at their place. The offense was a massive question mark, especially it’s on-field leader Adrian Martinez.

But the Wildcats returned home with a huge victory, and that question mark is now an exclamation point.

But now they have to capitalize on the momentum, and next up on the docket is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are in Manhattan sporting a 3-1 record after beating Texas 37-34 last weekend in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders have been winners at home so far this season, but dropped their lone road contest at NC State a couple weeks ago. And none of their home wins look particularly impressive, considering the let a bad Houston team come back and force double-overtime, and needed to come back late against Texas and beat them in overtime.

But Tech has appeared to improve under first-year coach Joey McGuire, and are a dangerous foe for the Wildcats today. They aren’t the offensive machine they became under Mike Leach, yet, but they are very solid on offense and average over 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing per game so far this season. They will be tough to stop, but this K-State defense held strong enough against an explosive OU offense last weekend.

But the real surprise has been Tech’s defense, which, so far, has limited teams to few yards per game than K-State’s, but allowed several more scores. If K-State’s offense operates like it did against OU, this should be a good ballgame.

We’ve got an 11:00am CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Mark Neely (Play-by-Play, )Ryan Leaf (Analyst), and Shane Sparks (Sidelines) on the call. Be sure and check out this week’s How To Watch post for complete details.

If you haven’t picked up ESPN+ yet the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!

Hey, are you on Discord? We are now, too! Feel free to join us! (Make sure you click the reaction button on the rules notice though, or you won’t see anything.) We’ll have a game thread there as well!