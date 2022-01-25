 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bring on the PodCats with Red Cup Rebellion’s Justin Lewis

Justin Lewis from Red Cup Rebellion doesn’t have a lot of great things to say about Kermit Davis and Ole Miss, K-State’s opponent for Saturday’s Big 12/SEC challenge.

By Luke Thompson and JT VanGilder

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi
Kermit Davis has recruited well but his teams haven’t lived up to expectations at Mississippi.
After an exciting weekend that featured a near-upset over KU for the men and Ayoka Lee’s record-setting 61-point performance in a win over No. 14 Oklahoma, JT and I had a lot to talk about before looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. Eventually, though, Red Cup Rebellion contributor Justin Lewis assured us the Rebels don’t have an especially good offense, and even their sometimes-good defense has struggled lately.

Still, fourth-year coach Kermit Davis does have a pair of quality guards in sophomore Matthew Murrell, the highest ranked recruit in Ole Miss history, and freshman Daeshun Ruffin, the Rebels’ first McDonald’s All-American. They’ve even got a 7-footer, Nysier Brooks, woh could give K-State some issues on the inside, but this is still a game the Wildcats can’t afford to lose if they want to keep their somewhat dim hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament alive.

Be sure to check out Justin’s work at Red Cup Rebellion and follow him on Twitter at @J_TimberFake_. If you’re an NBA fan, he also does stuff for Memphis Grizzlies site Grizzly Bear Blues and he recently started writing for basketballnews.com.

