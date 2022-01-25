Kansas State at Baylor: Open Game Thread

Losing to KU sucks, no matter the circumstances. Losing a game that Kansas State should have won is even worse. But what’s done is done, and that’s a game K-State isn’t getting back, so time to look forward and see what else can happen on the season.

Despite a rough start to 2022, the Wildcats put themselves back in a position where they could make a run at an NCAA Tournament appearance with two straight wins over ranked Texas Tech and Texas. The loss to KU stings for so many reasons, but a close loss to a Top 10 team is not what is going to keep this team out of the Big Dance. That said, the Cats are still teetering on the brink, and need to put together at least a half-dozen more wins to even feel good about a First Four invite. Seven or eight would be better, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Tonight, the Cats have a chance to get another statement win, and possibly propel themselves through the end of January and into a few more wins. But it’s a tall task. Baylor is the No. 4 team in the country for a reason, and we have no idea how these Cats will respond to the late loss to the Jayhawks. And last year, Bruce Weber’s bunch went to Waco and came home with the worst loss in program history.

We can dream about a signature win, but let’s just start with avoiding another embarrassing loss.

Today’s game from the Ferrell Center in Waco tips at 7:01pm CST and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) on the call.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+, or just don’t want to, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 Big 12)

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #3 Selton Miguel

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #25 Davion Bradford

No. 4/4 Baylor Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12)

G: #10 Adam Flagler

G: #11 James Akinjo

F: #0 Flo Thamba

F: #2 Kendall Brown

F: #24 Matthew Mayer

Go Cats!