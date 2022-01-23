K-State WBB Drubs Oklahoma (14) 94-65; Lee Sets New NCAA Mark

The record is going to show that the Kansas State Wildcats took down the (14) Oklahoma Sooners by a final score of 94-65 at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The story, however, surrounds K-State’s center Ayoka Lee.

Left block, post up - catch, drop step, off the glass.

Right block, post up - catch, drop step, off the glass.

Rear post, catch over the top, keep it high, off the glass.

Rebound, keep it high, off the glass.

This was the story repeatedly through four quarters, as Lee set a new NCAAW D-I single-game scoring mark with 61 points, going 23-30 from the floor, 15-17 from the stripe, swiped 12 boards, and swatted 3 shots away.

Through the first seven minutes of the game, one of the best offenses in the nation - Oklahoma, averaging nearly 89 points per game - was held scoreless. The Cats were up 15-0, and Lee was already off to another (but transcendent) special night with 12 of the 15.

Aside from Lee, the Wildcats were not necessarily special. The team finished just over 20% from beyond the arc on the night, and 10-35 from the floor in all. That being said, an average scoring output from Ayoka probably would have been enough to hold OU at bay, as the Sooners were held 24 points below their season average, only connecting on 38% of their shots for the game. Serena Sundell ended with 11 points as the only other K-State scorer in double digits; Jaelyn Glenn finished with 8 points, 11 boards, 7 assists, and 5 steals.

K-State had more rebounds, substantially. K-State had more assists, substantially. K-State had more steals, substantially. Across the board, this was an absolute drubbing. The Cats held a 51-27 advantage at half (Lee with 32 points, 6 rebounds), and unlike the men’s game the day before, there was no comeback in the cards for the visitors, assisted or not.

Lee was substituted out with about 2 minutes left in the game - just after scoring her 61st point - to a raucous standing ovation, an enthusiastic hug from Coach Mittie, and congratulations from everyone on the bench.

What a sight to see.

Editorially, this was the easiest scoring performance I’ve ever seen at any level of basketball in my over 30 years of attachment to the game. OU had no answers. They brought double-teams, it didn’t matter. When they did foul, it didn’t matter. It was like post practice. It was like there was no one guarding her. There weren’t any amazing shots, there wasn’t any otherworldly athleticism, there wasn’t any pomp or circumstance. It was workmanlike, it was fundamental, and like I said, it was like no one was guarding her. I’ve never seen anything like it.

And at the end of the day, your new single-game scoring record holder in NCAAW basketball is K-State’s Ayoka Lee - 61 points.