Bring on the PodCats with The Mercury’s Tim Everson

It turns out our timing wasn’t as good as we originally planned (although this was recorded before K-State won at Texas on Tuesday) but it still feels like a decent idea to take a break from talking about the men’s team for a week and spend some time talking about the impressive season being put together by the Wildcat women. Our old friend and Manhattan Mercury interim sports editor Tim Everson joined us to discuss how the Wildcats have gone from being picked to finish tied for 8th in the preseason poll to a legitimate title contender.

Of course, it all starts with do-it-all center Ayoka Lee, so we spent a good portion of this podcast talking about just how incredible she is in all facets of the game. But basketball is a team sport, so K-State will need some help from its three freshmen guards who have mostly played at a level well beyond their so far this season. It’s a big week with games against KU at home Tuesday and then a ranked Oklahoma team on Saturday, so we tried to give you an idea of what to expect going forward before a discussion at the end about the big men’s win over Texas Tech.

Remember, you can read Tim's work covering both teams on The Manhattan Mercury's website (subscription required for most stories) and you should follow him on Twitter @iamtimeverson.

