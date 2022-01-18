Kansas State at Texas: Open Game Thread

What a difference a game makes.

Sure, Bruce Weber’s seat is still blisteringly hot, but a win over Texas Tech on Saturday brought a bit of calm to the unrest in Manhattan. But the question is, can it last?

We’re about to see what difference a fully-loaded Wildcats squad can do against another team from Texas. While it sure seemed to help quite a bit to have everyone available against the Red Raiders, the Wildcats did decently well against the Longhorns just two weeks ago with just seven players and two coaches. At least they had a halftime lead before depth became an issue. So does having three more players available make that much difference? Well, it seems like it should, especially with the return of team sparkplug Markquis Nowell, who was unavailable in the first contest. Same with Kaosi Ezeagu and Davion Bradford, as the Wildcats had to play small against the large Texas lineup.

We’re perhaps jaded as Wildcat fans, after the long dark night of the past couple seasons. It’s not unreasonable to expect the Wildcats to win this game on the road. But it still feels like it’s going to end up just out of reach, yet again, for the WeberCats.

This evening’s game from the Erwin Center in Austin tips at 7:32pm CT and can be seen (LOL) on The Longhorn Network with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription. If you don’t have a TV subscription, reminder that it is not available on ESPN+, and the best I can find is that LHN is available on Sling TV via their base+sports subscription (not an affiliate link).

*Reminder: absolutely NO posting of illegal streams, or even posting code words for them. Your comments will be deleted, and you can be subject to banning. Don’t do it, don’t even joke about it, it’s not worth it. You have been warned.

If you don’t get LHN, or can’t access a stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 387 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12)

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #3 Selton Miguel

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #25 Davion Bradford

Texas Longhorns (13-4, 3-1 Big 12)

G: #1 Andrew Jones

G: #2 Marcus Carr

G: #3 Courtney Ramey

F: #0 Timmy Allen

F: #32 Christian Bishop

Go Cats!