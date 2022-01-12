Bring on the PodCats with Seth Jungman

Back-to-back wins over Kansas and Baylor (the latter of which came after we recorded this podcast) have turned Texas Tech into one of the teams to beat in the Big 12. Staking the Plains founder/manager Seth Jungman confirms Kansas State can expect nothing will come easy against the Red Raiders on Saturday, especially on defense, but at least they’ll be playing their fourth game in eight days. Plus, leading scorer Terrence Shannon is unlikely to be back from injury.

Still, Mark Adams appears to have this program on the right trajectory after the sudden departure of Chris Beard to Texas, which Seth didn’t take as personally as some Tech fans. He also explains why, even though defense remains the top priority for a team full of great athleticism and length, there’s signs they’re putting a little more emphasis on offense than in past years.

Be sure to follow Seth on Twitter @sethC_J and check out his work at Staking the Plains, which you can also follow @stakingtheplain.

