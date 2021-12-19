After a week off to let the guys take finals, the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team is back in action on the hardwood.

Last time out, the Wildcats bounced back from a heart-breaking loss to put away weak Green Bay squad in a convincing fashion. The Phoenix are a sub-300 KenPom team, but the Wildcats rolled in the way you expect a decent power-conference team to do in that situation.

And today’s game might not actually be a ton harder, at least on paper. The WeberCats have headed back to once-familiar territory, to face former MVC/Big 6/7/8/12 foe Nebraska in Lincoln. The Wildcats haven’t done exactly great in Lincoln in the past, but it’s been so long that hopefully any old funk has worn off (at least on the Wildcats chances, because it’s still Nebraska and that funk never truly wears off).

Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers are not a good basketball team, and on paper it’s a game the Wildcats should win by double-digits. But it’s likely to still be a tough game for the Wildcats, who hopefully used the off week to get healed up, just because these Wildcats are still a work in progress, and true road environments can still paly havoc on teams like that.

Play like they did against Marquette and Wichita State, and this is a game the WeberCats win handily. Lets hope that actually happens.

This evening’s game from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln tips at 5:01pm CT and can be seen on Big Ten Network with Larry Punteney (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via FoxSports.com and the FOX Sports App, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get BTN, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 388 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #3 Selton Miguel

G: #13 Mark Smith

F: #25 Ismael [Ish] Massoud

F: #20 Kaosi Ezeagu

G: #1 Alonzo Verge, Jr.

G: #5 Bryce McGowens

G: #30 Keisei Tominaga

F: #11 Lat Mayen

F: #13 Derrick Walker

Go Cats!