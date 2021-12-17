Bring on the PodCats with Kellis Robinett

It’s always great to hear from longtime Wichita Eagle/KC Star beat writer Kellis Robinett about K-State sports, and this week he joined us to discuss both Wildcat football and basketball. We spoke on Signing Day and gave some thoughts on what to like about Chris Klieman’s recruiting class, as well as some discussion on Adrian Martinez that is mostly out-of-date now. Oops.

We then turned our attention to basketball, where Kellis and Eric both agree this year’s team’s improvement has been encouraging, thanks in large part to the three transfers — Markquis Nowell, Ish Massoud and Mark Smith. However, there’s still plenty of room for improvement, especially on wide open layups, so Kellis gave us some idea of where the Cats might need to be at the end of this season in order for Bruce Weber to keep his job.

Be sure to check out Kellis’s work at kansas.com or kansascity.com and you can also follow him on Twitter @KellisRobinett.

We’re now a part of the SB Nation podcast network, so we hope you can handle a couple advertisements. If you enjoy listening to Bring on the PodCats, don’t forget it’s available on iTunes (search Bring on the PodCats). Check it out, subscribe and review. We would appreciate it.