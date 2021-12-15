K-State Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Thread

Welcome to the start of the early signing period for Football, National Signing Day. Young men across the country will make their school of choice official with the signing of their National Letter of Intent.

Over the next few days, we’ll have a breakdown of what happened, and what to look forward to as the Kansas State coaches look to continue to fill out this class after today and look ahead to the February signing date.

Also, the expectation is that just like last year, a couple guys will not sign today, and instead in February (either due to grades or “counters”)*. So don’t be surprised or worried if a guy that has been committed for a long time doesn’t submit his NLI today. It’ll still happen, just a couple months from now.

But for now, this is your Open Thread for National Signing Day. Let those NLIs start rolling in!

The 2022 Recruiting Class

Names in BOLD have officially signed as of 8:00am CDT.

Brayden Loftin , TE, Council Bluff, IA, 6’5”, 207, 0.8498, 5.5, 75

, TE, Council Bluff, IA, 6’5”, 207, 0.8498, 5.5, 75 Colby McCalister , DB, Friendswood, TX, 5’11”, 180, 0.8398, 5.4, 77

, DB, Friendswood, TX, 5’11”, 180, 0.8398, 5.4, 77 Donovan Rieman , DE/Edge, Enid, OK, 6’4”, 230, 0.8561, 5.7, 76

, DE/Edge, Enid, OK, 6’4”, 230, 0.8561, 5.7, 76 Drake Bequeaith , OT, Grapevine, TX, 6’5”, 255, 0.8464, 5.5, 75

, OT, Grapevine, TX, 6’5”, 255, 0.8464, 5.5, 75 Garrett Oakley , TE, Columbus, NE, 6’5”, 210, 0.8337, 5.3, 76

, TE, Columbus, NE, 6’5”, 210, 0.8337, 5.3, 76 Jake Clifton , LB, Owasso, OK, 6’3”, 205, 0.8485, 5.5, 76

, LB, Owasso, OK, 6’3”, 205, 0.8485, 5.5, 76 Jalen Klemm, OT, Gibsonia, PA, 6’5”, 262, 0.8739, 5.7, NR

John Pastore, OL, Erie, CO, 6’6”, 270, 0.8472, 5.5, 77

Jordan Perry , ATH, Jefferson, GA, 6’2”, 180, 0.8466, 5.5, 74

, ATH, Jefferson, GA, 6’2”, 180, 0.8466, 5.5, 74 Kobe Savage , S, Paris, TX (Tyler JC), 5’11”, 185, 0.8400, 0, 74 (ESPN JC50)

, S, Paris, TX (Tyler JC), 5’11”, 185, 0.8400, 0, 74 (ESPN JC50) Silas Etter, ATH, Eudora, KS, 6’3”, 210, 0.8438, 5.6, 75

Sterling Lockett , WR, Overland Park, KS, 5’10”, 155, 0.8254, 5.4, 74

, WR, Overland Park, KS, 5’10”, 155, 0.8254, 5.4, 74 Tobi Osunsanmi , LB, Wichita, KS, 6’3”, 210, 0.8628, 5.4, 77

, LB, Wichita, KS, 6’3”, 210, 0.8628, 5.4, 77 Tyson Struber, ATH, Galva, KS, 6’2”, 188, 0.8464, 5.5, 75

Vaai (Uso) Seumalo, DT, Maunaloa, HI (Garden City CC), 6’4”, 305, 0.8412, 5.4, 76 (ESPN JC50)

VJ Payne, DB, Buford, GA, 6’2”, 190, 0.8531, 5.5, 75

*It was confirmed yesterday that Tyson Struber will not sign with K-State until February, but he is still committed and planning to be a Wildcat.