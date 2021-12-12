Well, that was a heartbreaker. The Kansas State Wildcats led much of the game last week, and then fought back against a late deficit, before ultimately being unable to make the final shot that would have won the game. It’s certainly a tough way to lose.

But these Wildcats appear to be resilient. At least moreso than they have in recent years. They’ve lost three games so far this season, but haven’t seemed to let one loss compound into another. Sure, two losses came in a row, but it didn’t feel as though the first loss caused the second, just that these Wildcats aren’t quite there yet.

So time to move on. Today the Wildcats welcome in the Phoenix of (UW) Green Bay. The Phoenix are, frankly, not very good. They are 2-7 on the young season, with their best win coming over conference mate Robert Morris, who was picked just above them in the preseason Horizon League poll. Robert Morris was picked 10th of 12. Green Bay managed just 34 points against Wisconsin earlier this season, and just lost to Kansas City 64-55 on their KC pitstop on their way to Manhattan.

Let’s not get crazy here. This is a game the Wildcats should win, and win easily. Expect a slow start, because it’s what these guys tend to do. But if it’s not a snoozer by mid-way through the second half, we should be worried.

Let’s just hope the walk-ons get more than a couple minutes at the end of the game (and maybe some points!)

This afternoon’s game from Bramlage Coliseum tips at 4:01pm CST and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst), and Kelsey Bigelow (sideline reporter) on the call.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+, or just don’t want to, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Matt Walters (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, on XM Channel 390 and also available online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #13 Mark Smith

F: #25 Ismael [Ish] Massoud

F: #20 Kaosi Ezeagu

Green Bay Phoenix (2-7)

G: #5 Lucas Stieber

G: #15 Donovan Ivory

F: #4 Japannah Kellogg III

F: #11 Cade Meyer

F: #23 Emmanuel Ansong

Go Cats!