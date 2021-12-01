Wildcats Clean things up, Crush Albany 71-43

A sloppy, listless start to Kansas State’s midweek matchup with the Albany Great Danes had Coach Bruce Weber fuming. At the first media timeout, he chided his team for having four turnovers in four minutes. At the second, he lambasted them for committing eight in the game’s first eight minutes. The message finally got through, as K-State only lost the ball eight more times the rest of the way in their 71-43 pasting of Albany.

Albany entered the night ranked No. 306 by KenPom, and the Wildcats’ early effort seemed to be testing the theory that they could play terribly and still win. It was not working out so well, as the visitors actually led early and were tied with the Cats, 17-17, with just over six minutes left to play in the first half. But Markquis Nowel would hit a three-pointer, then assist Ismael Massoud on a jumper. Kaosi Ezeagu would make a layup and a dunk, and Pack would finish off an 11-0 run with a drive and layup of his own to open a 28-17 margin. Albany would get back within 9 at the break, but the game was never again in doubt.

Just as he had to open the game, Pack started the scoring for K-State in the second stanza with a three. Mark Smith would score the next eight Wildcat points, including two three-pointers, to extend the lead to 40-22, and the rout was officially on.

Albany’s shortcomings had a lot to do with the Wildcats’ success. The Danes shot only 31.5% from the floor, including a horrid 1-18 performance from outside the arc. At least three Albany players were recipients of the “Airball” taunt, though open shots were frequently available.

After early carelessness, K-State finished the night with only 16 turnovers, offset by 15 assists. They shot 46.4% (26-56) overall, but a respectable 38.5% (10-26) from three-point range. They outrebounded the smaller Great Danes (odd oxymoron, that!) 48-27, with the highlight being a follow-slam by the aforementioned Smith trailing a missed layup by Nowell.

The only intrigue late in the game came when Albany’s Ny’Mire Little instigated a verbal feud with Pack. Nijel appeared to say little or nothing, but that did not stop the officials from assessing a double foul, as they seem only too wont to do, availability of video review be damned. Two possessions later, Pack let his game do the talking, burying his fifth three of the night from the left corner. Pack finished with a game-high 17 points, shooting 6-11 overall and 5-8 from deep. (The talker, if it matters, scored 7 on 3-10 marksmanship. Not sure what the bravado was all about.) Pack also had 5 rebounds, three assists and a steal. He was guilty of one of K-State’s turnovers.

Pack’s solid performance notwithstanding, the story of the night might have been Smith and Selton Miguel, both of whom finished with double-doubles. Smith had 14 points and 10 boards. Miguel had 12 and 10. It was the first time two Wildcats posted a double-double in the same game since Thomas Gipson and Wesley Iwundu turned the trick in at 77-61 loss at Oklahoma State in 2014.

De’Vondre Perry was the only Albany player to reached double figures, with 11.

Three in the Key