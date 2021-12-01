Bring on the PodCats with The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge

Kansas State’s long dormant rivalry with Wichita State returns this Sunday, so we Taylor Eldridge joined us to help break down what we can expect. Defense is clearly the strength and top priority of both teams, so this one might get ugly. But players like Nijel Pack and WSU’s Tyson Etienne are capable of providing some offensive fireworks, and an interior matchup with Morris Udeze could present some problems for the Wildcats.

We also spoke to Taylor about the surprisingly smooth transition from Gregg Marshall to Isaac Brown after allegations of abuse forced Marshall to resign, and why two starters returned to Wichita after entering the transfer portal. Be sure to follow Taylor on Twitter @tayloreldridge and check out his work at kansas.com.

