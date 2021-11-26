What a difference a year makes.

This time last year, headed into the final game of the regular season, the Kansas State Wildcats were in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and looked basically like a M.A.S.H. unit on the field. The Wildcats were down so many starters of defense alone that a linebacker was starting at safety (for a few plays before he too got hurt) just to keep some decent talent on the field. On the opposite side, the Texas Longhorns were headed into what would become their 2020 finale at 6-3, and winners of three of their last four, and though fresh off a loss to 2020 Iowa State, were humming along basically on all cylinders and getting geared up for a decent bowl game to end the season. The Longhorns of course won that game against K-State 69-31, in a game that wasn’t even really that close.

Fast forward to 2021, and the tables have completely turned. The Longhorns are the ones with the losing streak, a mark that now sits at six games and features the devastating loss to Kansas at home. The Wildcats had won four straight before last Saturday’s loss to Baylor, and at 7-4, have been playing some of their best football down the stretch and are getting geared up for a decent bowl game.

However, the Wildcats aren’t exactly humming along, and several key injuries were sustained in the loss to Baylor, including starting safety Jahron McPherson and quarterback Skylar Thompson. Both are “game time decisions”, but it’s entirely possible that K-State could be without two of its most important on-field leaders today. Texas isn’t in much better shape, with both potential starting QBs banged up, and star running back Bijan Robinson out for the remainder of the season after getting injured late in the loss to KU.

Even down a couple key starters, this is a game that K-State should win. But anything can happen, and a Texas team with nothing to play for can still be very dangerous.

We’ve got lunchtime football today for your Friday after Thanksgiving, with an 11:00am CT kickoff from Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium being aired on FOX with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via FoxSports.com, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If for some reason you don’t get FOX, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on XM Channel 200, and available on the The Varsity Network app. Live stats are available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!