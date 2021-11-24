Bring on the PodCats with Ian Boyd

We’ve all shared some laughs at the expense of Texas this season as the Longhorns’ woes reached almost unfathomable lows, highlighted by a remarkable home loss to Kansas. But with UT hosting Kansas State this Friday, we wanted to take an inside look at what’s caused those problems in Austin. Ian Boyd joined us to discuss the state of the program, how we got here, and how it could potentially be fixed in time for the Longhorns to avoid more embarrassment in the SEC.

It’s worth noting we recorded this on Monday, before we knew Kansas State would start Will Howard at quarterback and got a little more clarity (though not much) on the Texas qb situation. Either way, Ian doesn’t have especially high hopes for the Longhorns, especially when it comes to Deuce Vaughn. But even without star tailback Bijan Robinson, UT still has some dangerous weapons in freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running backs Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson, so it’s possible they could make things interesting if they really want to.

Be sure to follow Ian on Twitter at @Ian_A_Boyd and read his work for Inside Texas. He also wrote a book about Big 12 football titled "Flyover Football: How the Big 12 became the Frontier for Modern Football."

