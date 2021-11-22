The Kansas State Wildcats are starting to look like they might be actually be a fun team to watch this season. Sure, it’s early, but already the WeberCats are playing better team basketball than at any points last season, and if they stay on this path could be poised for a half-way decent start to the season.

But the season goes from relatively easy to very difficult in a big hurry. The two home games to open the season were essentially gimme games, and the Cats really didn’t completely put away lesser competition in the way you’d expect a higher-end team to do. And now they are in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center, facing off against #13/12 Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Classic. Talk about a step up.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 against some teams that are regular contenders for the NCAA Tournament, beating Mercer (74-61), Gardner-Webb (86-69) and Northern Iowa (93-80) to open their season. And have four players averaging in double figures during that stretch. Arkansas was picked to finish 3rd in the preseason SEC rankings, behind Kentucky and Alabama, and were a consensus Top 20 team to start the season.

It’s going to be a tough game, no doubt. Winner gets to face Cincinnati tomorrow in the HOF Classic championship game, loser will face Illinois in the consolation game.

Tonight’s game from the T-Mobile Center in KCMO tips at 8:00pm CT and can be seen on ESPNNews with Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Mark Adams (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get ESPNNews, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Matt Walters (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

G: #3 Selton Miguel

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #21 Nijel Pack

F: #25 Ismael [Ish] Massoud

F: #20 Kaosi Ezeagu

G: #1 J.D. Notae

G: #4 Davonte Davis

G: #5 Au’Diese Toney

F: #10 Jaylin Williams

F: #23 Kamani Johnson

Go Cats!