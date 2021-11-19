How to Watch: K-State vs. Baylor

The Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) enter Senior Day on Saturday against the No. 11/13 Baylor Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) on a four-game winning streak, while the Bears come into Manhattan on the heels of a two-score victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Super-senior quarterback Skylar Thompson will look to add one more home victory to his K-State record tally of wins as a starting quarterback in his final game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Odds

Sportsbooks represented on Vegas Insider have the game as either a pick-’em or have K-State favored by 1 or 2 points, with an over/under between 50 and 52.5.

Kickoff

The game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. CST kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, capacity 50,000. The forecast high for Saturday in Manhattan is a comfortable 62 degrees, but dress warmly because sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Tickets

If you can make it to Manhattan, there is no better way to take in Senior Day than in person. Tickets are still available both from the athletic department and on the secondary market.

Television

The television broadcast will be on FS1, with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) calling the action.

Radio

Radio listeners will hear the familiar voices of Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) on the K-State Sports Network, SiriusXM stations 159 (Sirius) and 206 (XM), and on the Varsity Network app.

Comments on How-to-Watch posts are closed to prevent spam.