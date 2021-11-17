Bring on the PodCats with Matt Wilson

Our friend Matt Wilson’s annual visit on the podcast during Baylor week could not have been timed any better after a gloriously wild weekend of Big 12 football. Naturally, we shared some thoughts on the mess that is the Texas program, why Oklahoma just isn’t the same this year, and how funny it is that Iowa State has failed to live up to its unusually high expectations.

Oh, and we also looked ahead to a very intriguing matchup between Baylor and Kansas State on Senior Day in Manhattan. Will that mean we see Skylar’s best performance ever in his last game at BSFS? Can K-State figure out a way to stop Baylor’s remarkably potent wide zone rushing attack? Is Deuce Vaughn set to have another big day? We sort of tried to answer those questions but would recommend you mostly don’t trust our opinions.

Be sure to follow Matt on Twitter @mattisbear

