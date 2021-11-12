How to Watch: Kansas State vs West Virginia

Kickoff

Saturday, November 13, 11:00am CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (60,454) in Manhattan, KS. It’s going to be a chilly morning in Manhattan, with the temp forecasted at 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies at kickoff, warming to the low 50’s by game’s end.

Odds

Kansas State is a 6-point favorite at home according to DraftKings. Though Vegas is expecting a low scoring game, as the total is set at 47, implying an approximate 27-20 win for the Wildcats.

Television

The game will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Petros Papadakis on the call, which is a first-time combo for K-State this season.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on Sirius 98/XM 206/SXM App 968.

Internet Streaming

Available via the FOX Sports app and website if you’re a qualifying cable or satellite subscriber. Live stats provided by K-State via Sidearm.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.