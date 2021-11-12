Bring on the PodCats with The Smoking Musket’s Joel Bracken

Kansas State’s looking to end a five-game losing streak against West Virginia on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, so we welcomed Joel Bracken from The Smoking Musket to try and help us figure out how the Wildcats might be able to achieve that. It’s going to start with breaking through an inconsistent offensive line and putting pressure on quarterback Jarret Doege (looking at you, Felix).

We also talked a little bit about what’s made the West Virginia defense so good, particularly when it comes to stopping opposing offenses from finishing drives. Finally, we discussed Neal Brown and why he deserves some more time to turn things around in Morgantown.

