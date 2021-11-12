 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bring on the PodCats with The Smoking Musket’s Joel Bracken

The stats guy from West Virginia’s SB Nation blog joins us to try to make sense of the Mountaineers and help us figure out how Kansas State can stop Jarret Doege and the WV offense on Saturday.

By Luke Thompson and JT VanGilder

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
How well the Mountaineers can protect Jarret Doege could go a long way towards determining the outcome of Saturday’s game.
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State’s looking to end a five-game losing streak against West Virginia on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, so we welcomed Joel Bracken from The Smoking Musket to try and help us figure out how the Wildcats might be able to achieve that. It’s going to start with breaking through an inconsistent offensive line and putting pressure on quarterback Jarret Doege (looking at you, Felix).

We also talked a little bit about what’s made the West Virginia defense so good, particularly when it comes to stopping opposing offenses from finishing drives. Finally, we discussed Neal Brown and why he deserves some more time to turn things around in Morgantown.

Be sure to follow Joel on Twitter @WVstatsguy and check out his work at our SB Nation partner, The Smoking Musket. We also recommend following them on Twitter @smokingmusket.

