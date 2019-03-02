No. 16/15 Kansas State has one more run than Baylor in 66-60 home win

In a game that saw both teams make prolonged runs, No. 16/15 Kansas State defeated Baylor, 66-60, in Manhattan Saturday night. With the win, the Wildcats (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) remain tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 conference standings, one game ahead of the University of Kansas. The loss drops Baylor (19-10, 10-6) to fourth place, a game behind the Jayhawks and two behind K-State and Texas Tech, with two league games remaining on the season schedule.

The game featured big runs by both teams. After trading early jabs with the Bears and trailing 7-4 at the first media timeout, Kansas State turned up the defensive pressure and rode a 17-0 run to a 21-7 lead. Baylor was scoreless for 6:57 of game time and committed seven turnovers during the K-State run.

Once they broke the run and gathered themselves, however, the Bears made a string of open three-pointers and basket attacks to mount a 9-0 run of their own and get back into the game at 24-18. Missed shots and assorted K-State sloppiness allowed the Bears to pull even closer, at 27-23 with two minutes to play in the first half, and a three-pointer by Jared Butler pulled Baylor within two at the half, 32-30. The game, once so neatly under control, appeared in doubt.

In the half, K-State started on a 24-9 run, and Baylor closed on a 21-8 run.

The Bears’ scoring surge did not end at the midway break. They outscored the Wildcats 7-4 in the opening minutes of the second half to jump in front, 37-36 on a bank shot by King McClure with 15:16 to play.

Though the game was briefly tied, at 39-all, Baylor would never lead again. K-State used a 13-0 run from the 13:12 to the 8:48 mark to open up a 53-41 lead. Though the ‘Cats missed enough free throws and Baylor made enough plays to cut K-State’s advantage to three, 63-60, with only 24 seconds to play, two free throws by Kamau Stokes and another from Barry Brown Jr. sealed the game.

Shooting was fairly even, with K-State hitting 21 of 47 attempts for 41.7 percent, including 5 of 17 from three-point range (29.4%), while Baylor made 21 of 44 (44.7%) and 6 of 16 from three (37.5%). The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where the Wildcats made 19 of 30 attempts, while the Bears made only 12 of 20.

Baylor turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 21 K-State points. The Wildcats lost the ball only 10 times, resulting in five Baylor points.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Dean Wade, who had 20. He also looked healthy and had a solid all-around game (more on that later). Stokes scored 16, Xavier Sneed added 14, and that final free throw pushed Barry’s total up to 10.

Baylor got 13 from Mario Kegler, 11 from Makai Mason and 10 from Jared Butler, who was held scoreless in the second half.

