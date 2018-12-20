Slate: K-State Signing Day round-up

Previously

It was a busy day yesterday in Wildcat land. JT got us started with unmatched national signing day coverage. He started with a preview of those interested in K-State and continued to updated us throughout the day on HC Chris Klieman’s first signing day at Kansas State.

That was followed by Luke Sobba recapping Klieman, Taylor Braet, Collin Klien, and Blake Seiler’s National Signing Day press conference. (Yes, dear reader, the press got to speak with assistant coaches....ON NATIONAL SIGNING DAY!)

Luke Sobba closed out the day by recapping an abomination of a game, which no one should be forced to remember, a 55-51 Kansas State victory over Southern Miss.

Shout out to both JT and Luke for the fantastic coverage yesterday. You guys earned your pay raises!

Football

National Signing Day saw a few surprises for Kansas State including flipping William Jones from Cal to the Wildcats. (Shannon Carroll, 247sports.com)

The first signing day for both Chris Klieman and Les Miles saw them butting heads, and this time the Wildcats came out on top snagging a pair of Lawrence Free State kids including Jax Dineen whose family has deep ties to Kansas. (Dave Skretta, AP via News-Pressnow.com)

Winning that recruiting battle is key for the Wildcats, as Chris Klieman expects Kansas State to own the Kansas City area. (Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle)

Basketball

We’ll post one story on the basketball game last night. Kamau Stokes almost single handily saved the Wildcats from an embarrassing loss to Southern Miss by sparking a crucial 24-2 run which saw the ‘Cats rally from down 16 to up 5. (Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle)