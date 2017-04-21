We kept the default caption for today’s picture because it was too perfect. Big day today, so let’s get right to it.

Men’s Basketball

Ken Corbitt of the Capital-Journal reports that one of K-State’s two remaining scholarships has been claimed by a semi-familiar face. Amaad Wainwright, younger brother of former Baylor Bear Ishmail, will be transferring in from Trinity Valley (Tex.) Community College.

Wainwright has, to put it lightly, been around. He began his high school career at Bishop Hogan in Kansas City, then moved with teammate Rashid Ewing to Southern California to attend John Burroughs High School in Burbank. The pair did not even complete their senior seasons at Burroughs before returning home due to homesickness and grade issues.

After graduating, Wainwright played at Penn Valley Community College in Kansas City before transferring to Trinity Valley. He initially committed to North Texas out of JUCO, but due to a coaching change put himself back on the market. He chose K-State over a group of four schools including LSU and Illinois.

Meanwhile, two games on the Wildcats’ 2017-18 schedule are now set. K-State will play in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The first two games for each team are at campus sites, and the final two will be played at the Orleans Arena on November 23-24. The bracket won’t be announced until summer, but the other seven teams are Xavier, George Washington, Arizona State, Cal-Irvine, Rider, Hampton, and Northern Arizona. You can probably guess which four schools will be hosting the first half of the tournament.

Football

Elizabeth Merrill bordered on longform at ESPN yesterday with a detailed examination of just why it is Bill Snyder can’t retire. There are a few flat notes, most notably Merrill’s assertion that the probable reason why Snyder declined an interview request is because the story is about him (instead of, I dunno, cancer treatments and spring practice). But it’s a decent piece with a lot of commentary from folks close to Snyder.

Speaking of Snyder, the Collegian’s Rafael Garcia reports on the hall-of-famer’s appearance addressing the incoming class of Student Government Association senators.

An AP story via FOX discusses K-State’s cornucopia of running backs, with Alex Barnes taking the starring role.

In Sports Extra, Corbin McGuire offers up the thoughts of various members of the football program on tomorrow’s Spring Game.

And don’t miss JT’s preview of the offense heading into tomorrow’s festivities. He’ll also have a preview of the defense this afternoon.

Baseball

The BatCats (19-18, 2-10) are home this weekend against West Virginia (22-13, 8-4), with the series starting at 6:30pm tonight. The Mountaineers come in ranked at #21, their first ranking in 35 years. Previews from K-State Sports, from our friends at The Smoking Musket (John Lowe), and from Ryan Decker at West Virginia Illustrated.

Rowing

Following their big win at SIRA last weekend, K-State’s 1V8 crew took Big 12 Boat of the Week honors.

Track and Field

Today’s Slate is late because BotC World Headquarters was slammed with an 8-hour thunderstorm. Guess what’s ninety minutes east of HQ?

Fayetteville, Ark., site of the John McDonnell Invitational. So the Wildcat track teams will be facing ugly conditions today as they face off against the host Razorbacks, Wisconsin, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and others. Tomorrow’s action will be carried live on the SEC Network at 4pm.

Golf

At 10am, the 8th-seeded Wildcats teed off at the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship at the Dominion Country Club in San Antonio. The event runs through Sunday.

Tennis

K-State (11-12, 2-5) faces a big test to wrap up the regular season as they hit the road to take on a pair of ranked opponents. At 5pm this afternoon, the Wildcats visit #18 Baylor (17-5, 4-2); Sunday morning at 11 they’ll be a couple of hours down the road at #25 Texas (10-7, 4-3).

Other

Allison Kite of the Associated Press, via the Hutchinson News, reports that the Kansas Board of Regents has authorized Kansas, K-State, and Wichita State to ban guns at sporting events — so long as the venues are protected by metal detectors and guards. K-State will spend a million dollars to make this happen.

And yet another Title IX investigation has been launched at K-State, reports Mara Rose Williams of the Star. That makes five active investigations; only Cornell is under more scrutiny. There are no details regarding the nature of the new investigation.